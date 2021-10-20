Clear

Five times as many police officers have died from Covid-19 as from gunfire since start of pandemic

There were 245 law enforcement deaths from Covid-19 in 2020, according to ODMP.

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 9:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Jessica Desfosses shared the final heartrending text messages she exchanged with her police officer husband in the days before he died from Covid-19.

"Commercial just came on tv a casket saying take Covid seriously... 0 consideration for those of us fighting for every breath," Stephen Desfosses wrote in a series of exchanges that began last Christmas Eve as his condition steadily deteriorated in a Massachusetts hospital.

"Your husband is going to [be] changed forever no matter what happens...my life has flashed before my eyes and man it's scary," he wrote in another message, which his wife posted to Facebook last summer.

Det. Sgt. Stephen Desfosses, 52, a veteran of more than 30 years with the Norton Police Department, died on January 13. He was one of at least 231 officers who died of Covid-19 this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP).

There were 245 law enforcement deaths from Covid-19 in 2020, according to ODMP.

The coronavirus has become the leading cause of death for officers despite law enforcement being among the first groups eligible to receive the vaccine at the end of 2020. The total stands at 476 Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, compared to 94 from gunfire in the same period.

"If you are serious about your commitment to protect the public ... and if you are serious about your personal commitments to your family, then that should be enough," Jessica Desfosses said in a plea for police officers to get vaccinated.

Her appeal comes as law enforcement officers and their unions across the country have resisted vaccine mandates despite the Delta variant-fueled resurgence of Covid-19 and effectiveness of the shots in preventing severe cases and death.

Reasons cited for the vaccine resistance among law enforcement officers range from disinformation to distrust in the science of the vaccines.

The debate mirrors growing tension nationally between unions and employers as cities and businesses seek to enforce vaccine mandates.

"You're not drafted into this job. This is something you volunteer for," said Charles Ramsey, a former Washington, DC police chief and CNN law enforcement analyst. "You understand when you take the job it's going to require some sacrifice on your part in a lot of different ways."

Police unions challenge Covid mandates
In Chicago, up to half the rank-and-file officers in the nation's second largest police department face being placed on unpaid leave as their union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot clash over a city requirement that officers disclose their vaccine status.

Lightfoot on Friday accused police union president John Catanzara of trying to "induce an insurrection" by telling officers to ignore a deadline to report vaccine status.

The city filed a complaint alleging the union was "encouraging a work stoppage or strike." A Cook County Circuit judge ruled Friday night that Catanzara should not make public statements encouraging members to not comply with the vaccination policy.

Catanzara "has never engaged in, supported, or encouraged a work stoppage," according to a union statement on Friday.

Chicago officers had a deadline of midnight Thursday to disclose their vaccine status or be placed on unpaid leave, Catanzara said earlier this week.

Lightfoot said the city would take the weekend to check with officers who haven't complied. She said officers should report for duty until they're told by supervisors that they've been placed on leave.

Earlier this month, the former president of the union from 2014 to 2017 died of Covid-19.

In Miami, officers are resisting a vaccine mandate. In Pittsburgh, the police chief sent out emails encouraging officers to protect themselves as the Delta variant sent Covid-19 cases soaring.

In Seattle, the police department had "all non-patrol sworn personnel, detectives, training, support staff" ready to respond to emergency calls ahead of Monday's vaccination mandate deadline, said Sgt. Randy Huserik, a spokesman.

The Seattle mayor's office said nearly 140 officers were unvaccinated or hadn't sought an exemption. Huserik said about 320 officers had already left the force since the beginning of 2020.

Seattle could begin the process of separating officers from the department after the deadline, according to Mike Solan, police union president.

"If we lose what appears to be over 300 people because of this mandate, this public safety crisis we're experiencing will look like child's play," Solan said.

Loss of 'outstanding officer' hits home
Across the US, law enforcement leaders have pleaded with officers who remain hesitant to get the shot. Still, many unions and their member officers continue to push back.

"It's a right to obviously get vaccinated. It's an individual right and I firmly still believe in that," said Dan Yancey, chief of the Owasso Police Department in Oklahoma. "But I would certainly encourage people to do that."

In Baker, Louisiana, outside of Baton Rouge, the Covid-19 death last August of Lt. DeMarcus Dunn prompted many colleagues to get vaccinated, according to Police Chief Carl Dunn.

"He lost his father at a very young age and it was a village that raised him," Chief Dunn said of the officer.

"And when you talk about an outstanding officer, an outstanding citizen, an outstanding person that always gave back, it struck us. It was a big void in this department to lose an outstanding officer like that."

Before the lieutenant's death on August 13, about 70% of the police force was unvaccinated. Now, 95% of the city's 40 officers have received the shot, according to the chief.

"The point I try to get across is, this pandemic, it supersedes any kind of political, any kind of beliefs, anything that you have that makes you reluctant to get vaccinated," Chief Dunn said.

The national police union is encouraging vaccinations but opposes mandates.

Catanzara has framed the issue as a labor dispute.

"We are going to keep fighting this mandate and this dictatorship," said Catanzara, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, echoing the sentiments of union leaders around the country.

"You would think that there is no crime in this city to worry about. You would think that there is no murder, no robberies, no guns being fired."

Late last month, hundreds of Washington State Patrol employees requested religious and medical vaccination exemptions one day after the agency announced the Covid-19 death of a trooper.

Washington state employees must be fully vaccinated by Monday. The mandate affects 60,000 state employees and 40,000 health care workers.

"We invest quite a bit with the vetting and training these individuals. We don't want to lose them as friends or lose them because of Covid," said Chris Loftis, Washington State Patrol spokesman.

Widow gets copies of vaccination cards
Michael Weiskopf, 52, a police officer in St. Petersburg, Florida, died on August 27 after battling Covid-19 for about a month. He was an 18-year law enforcement veteran.

"This was horrible and it did not have to happen," said his widow, Karen Weiskopf. "He was so strong. He was so healthy... He was my best friend. Perfect husband."

Karen Weiskopf said she's vaccinated but her husband was reluctant. She tried several times to convince him.

"He wasn't sure what was in the vaccine... I felt like Mike did not get vaccinated because he didn't have all the facts," she said. "There's a lot of information just kind of moving around... Science leaves the picture. It just becomes chatter."

Karen Weiskopf believes her husband's death served as a warning to other vaccine-reluctant officers.

"To this day I still get letters. I get calls," she said. "I'll get copies of people's vaccination cards in the mailbox that I don't know."

Jessica Desfosses wants to turn her unspeakable loss into an opportunity to save lives.

"It's absolutely as bad as you would imagine to be raising two small girls without their dad," she said of her late husband, Stephen, who "wanted to be first in line for that vaccine" but never got the chance.

"And if he had had the choice to give himself that extra protection so he could continue to serve the public and still come home to his family, he absolutely would have done it."

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly spelled the last name of Seattle police union president Mike Solan.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Clear, Bright Moon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clinton takes steps to fight flooding

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, breezy. High: 75

Image

Sullivan football

Image

ISU women

Image

Adoption program expanding to reach more children and families

Image

A cool down is on the way - Kevin has the details

Image

New Daviess County program hopes to help businesses stay in the community

Image

Adoption program expanding to find kids forever homes

Image

Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

Image

Parke County Cleaning Up After Covered Bridge 2021

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1673346

Reported Deaths: 27924
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63389011192
DuPage1079621375
Will911451125
Lake798921082
Kane68284868
Winnebago40972559
Madison40041593
St. Clair36246596
McHenry34637327
Champaign26960197
Peoria26869368
Sangamon25719285
McLean22958218
Tazewell20620330
Rock Island18815360
Kankakee17875248
Kendall16181113
Macon15280250
LaSalle15011285
Vermilion14336199
Adams13124152
DeKalb12127133
Williamson12041174
Whiteside8280183
Jackson808794
Boone791383
Coles7879122
Ogle755287
Grundy736586
Franklin7319115
Knox7259169
Clinton7115102
Macoupin6938104
Marion6914143
Henry662677
Effingham659499
Jefferson6539143
Livingston597298
Stephenson582292
Woodford575992
Randolph554799
Christian532682
Fulton525976
Monroe5245103
Morgan5060100
Logan494774
Montgomery490781
Lee478460
Bureau442591
Saline433269
Perry432975
Fayette430064
Iroquois420877
McDonough373460
Shelby346648
Jersey335353
Crawford331930
Lawrence331233
Douglas326737
Union306048
Wayne303062
White279633
Richland279157
Hancock273435
Cass266130
Clark265340
Pike263658
Clay258854
Edgar257549
Bond256325
Warren243865
Ford243659
Carroll236338
Moultrie232733
Johnson226731
Wabash217019
Jo Daviess215529
Massac214349
Mason214052
Washington211928
De Witt205230
Greene205040
Mercer204035
Piatt200914
Cumberland189626
Menard172113
Jasper161021
Marshall141221
Hamilton134022
Schuyler107210
Brown106510
Pulaski103911
Edwards103818
Stark81428
Gallatin7878
Alexander71912
Scott7136
Henderson70214
Calhoun6922
Hardin60116
Putnam5634
Pope5496
Unassigned1672433
Out of IL120

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1001697

Reported Deaths: 16370
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1349142114
Lake660941157
Allen57517796
Hamilton46157464
St. Joseph44155608
Elkhart35752508
Vanderburgh32119478
Tippecanoe27824258
Johnson24961444
Hendricks23767355
Porter22833364
Madison18662406
Clark18449252
Vigo17379302
Monroe15205198
LaPorte15077250
Delaware15006260
Howard14647288
Kosciusko12235147
Hancock11639175
Bartholomew11517179
Warrick11264189
Floyd11040214
Wayne10918252
Grant10000218
Morgan9427176
Boone8874116
Dubois8240131
Dearborn818193
Henry8154152
Noble7985106
Marshall7854134
Cass7510120
Lawrence7414170
Shelby7160117
Jackson694688
Gibson6534113
Harrison645891
Huntington635399
Knox6299106
DeKalb627699
Montgomery6214109
Miami590598
Putnam576278
Clinton571371
Whitley561555
Steuben557075
Wabash5289103
Jasper526677
Jefferson507596
Ripley496886
Adams476875
Daviess4632113
Scott436672
Greene422496
Wells421788
Clay420660
White416964
Decatur4139101
Fayette404987
Jennings385260
Posey375343
LaGrange354978
Washington354049
Randolph342599
Spencer337642
Fountain332658
Sullivan327452
Starke314069
Owen312770
Fulton307767
Orange292063
Jay282245
Perry264752
Franklin264542
Carroll259832
Rush259532
Vermillion256454
Parke230026
Pike228143
Tipton227059
Blackford191141
Pulaski182056
Crawford158823
Newton156648
Benton150217
Brown145247
Martin137419
Switzerland134311
Warren120616
Union106916
Ohio84212
Unassigned0538