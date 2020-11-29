$5,000 dollar grant paves way for 12 additional miles of trail

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County is getting 12 new miles of trail to explore after a $5,000 grant from International Paper.

Parke Trails Alliance is a large group of volunteers established in 2009, committed to updating the trails in the region.

This latest grant from International Paper is helping pave the way for the new 12-mile expansion, including a new covered bridge.

The trail is going to reach northward into Rockville where trail-goers will be able to explore the newest addition of covered bridge in the state of Indiana.

Crews tell a reporter with WTHI-TV there are three phases to the communit trail and they plan to move into phase two where they will begin the work.

"It's a beautiful county, Parke County." explains one volunteer. "Come and visit, see the trails and enjoy the friendliness of Parke County - And the beauty of the (new) trail."