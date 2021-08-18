Five potential events could be on the way for new convention center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The still under construction Terre Haute Convention Center has five potential events before it even opens.

Construction should be wrapped up by March 1, a month earlier than expected.

Three events would take place in 2023, with two on tap for 2022.

One of the 2022 events includes the Conference for Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana.

"A combination of those events bring nearly 2,000 room nights to Terre Haute and about $250,000 in gross revenue to the convention center," Tennille Warner, the GM of the Convention Center, said.