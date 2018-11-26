Clear
Five people in the ring for Vigo County Council seat, caucus set for December 4th

Several people hope to be the one to fill an empty Vigo County Council seat.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people hope to be the one to fill an empty Vigo County Council seat.

Brendan Kearns recently left to become a Vigo County Commissioner.

News 10 has learned five people have expressed interest in the upcoming Democratic caucus.

Those five are former State Representative Clyde Kersey, Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher, ISU math professor Lisa Spence, former council president Rick Burger, and Bell Verdeyen.

The caucus is set for Tuesday, December 4th at 6:00 p.m.

It takes place at the Vigo County Annex.

There's still time if you want to get involved in the race.

If you want to get involved in this race, you have until the close of business on Friday to get your form into Democratic Party Chairman Joe Etling.

To pick one up, you will need to go to the clerk's office or get one from the county chairman.

