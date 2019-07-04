Five new candidates set to run in Terre Haute's fall election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHII) - Three more candidates have thrown their names in the ring for this fall's municipal election in Terre Haute.

According to online documents, Shane Meehan has filed as an Independent to run for mayor.

He will face incumbent Republican Duke Bennett, Democrat Karrum Nasser, and Independent Pat Goodwin.

In the city council at large race, James Dale Rodenberger has filed as a Libertarian.

That race is a pick three.

Steven Neice, George Azar, Tammy Boland, and Curtis DeBaun V will also be on the ballot.

In the 2nd District of Terre Haute City Council, Sarah Elizabeth Dillion has filed as an Independent.

She will join Republican Diana Winsted-Smith and Democrat Earl Elliott.

Candidates have until July 15 to withdraw from the ballot.

Election Day is November 5.