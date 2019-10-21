Five generations: Baesler's celebrates 125-years of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is celebrating 125-years of hometown service.

On Monday, the Chamber of Commerce helped surprise owner Bob Baesler and his team.

Friends, family, and others in the community joined in on the fun.

Bob's great-grandfather started the store as a meat market in 1894 and it evolved from there.

The family says they're blessed with community support to make it this far.

"We didn't play it up too much over the years, of being in business this long. Cause the last time the customer was in the store is the relationship we want to carry forward," Bob Baesler said.

In 2000, Bob built the facility on Poplar Street.

His son, Casey, is the 5th generation to help oversee the store.