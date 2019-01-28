Five arrested in Washington, Indiana police and DEA investigation

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Five Washington, Indiana residents are behind bars facing numerous drug charges.
They were arrested after the Washington Police Department and a DEA Task Force executed a series of search warrants on Monday morning.
While serving the warrants, police said they found four pounds of marijuana, a handgun, almost 200 Alprazolam pills, paraphernalia, and over $7,000 in cash.
Police arrested 23-year-old Ethan Emmons, 23-year-old Elizabeth Myers, 24-year-old Jonathan Garcia, 23-year-old Heather Garcia, and 22-year-old Tyeesha Jones.
All of them are facing various drug-related charges.
Others were arrested, but they did not appear to be local.
