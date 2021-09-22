Five Wabash Valley counties in the red on the updated state COVID-19 map

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health released its updated COVID-19 maps on Wednesday, and it shows five Wabash Valley counties in the red.

The state lists Vermillion, Parke, Knox, Martin, and Clay Counties in the red.

The Indiana State Department of Health gives each county a color-coded grade based on several different factors. The colors are blue, yellow, orange, and red.

Those factors include:

Weekly two-metric score

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

Parke County had a seven-day positivity rate of 19.12 percent. That's down from last week's number of 23.13 percent.

Clay County had a seven-day positivity rate of 21.44 percent. That's up from last week's number of 18.02 percent.

Sullivan County had a seven-day positivity rate of 15.99 percent. That's down from last week's number of 21.08 percent.

Martin County had a seven-day positivity rate of 16.79 percent

Vermillion County had a seven-day positivity rate of 17.84 percent

Indiana by the numbers

On Wednesday, September 22, the State of Indiana reported 3,936 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Seventy-two deaths were reported for the state, though those deaths range from August 9 through September 21

The seven-day positivity rate for the entire state was 11 percent

ICU bed usage for the entire state according to ISDH

The state has a total of 2,227 ICU beds. The number of ICU beds in use statewide for COVID-19 went down slightly.

51.1 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients

30.8 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, that's down from 32.4 percent last week

18.1 percent of ICU beds are open

ICU bed usage for District 7

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.

District 7 has a total of 65 ICU beds.

40 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients

24.6 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, that's down from 24.6 percent.

35.4 percent of ICU beds are open

Variants

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to remain dominant in Indiana. 97.4 percent of all cases in the state are Delta. Only 1.2 percent of cases are the Alpha or the original variant of COVID-19.