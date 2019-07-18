Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Five Terre Haute companies pitch business ideas

Five different companies in Terre Haute competed in a Regional Pitch Competition. The winner will advance to the state level.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Kirsten Wamsley

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WTHI) -

Five companies across Terre Haute are competiting for their chance to make their business happen.

Launch Terre Haute hosted a regional pitch competition today. The winner of this competition, will get to pitch their business idea at the state competition, Innovation Showcase, to investors and capitalists. That will allow them to grow their companies through networking and capital.

Tonight's companies pitched business ranging from artifical intelligence to athletic statistics.

Organizers say the competition is the best platform for entrepreneurs to get started. 

If you would like to learn more about starting your own business, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 89°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex

Image

Post 346

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Thursday marks graduation day for Junior Police Academy

Image

Five Terre Haute companies pitch business ideas

Image

Group plans to go door to door with a petition to stop jail rezoning request at former Stu's Golf Co

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

Image

Wabash Valley nun appears to have been taken into custody during a Washington D.C. detention center

Image

Rockville woman killed in crash near Crawfordsville

Image

Cooling centers are popping up all over the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way