Five Terre Haute companies pitch business ideas

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WTHI) -

Five companies across Terre Haute are competiting for their chance to make their business happen.

Launch Terre Haute hosted a regional pitch competition today. The winner of this competition, will get to pitch their business idea at the state competition, Innovation Showcase, to investors and capitalists. That will allow them to grow their companies through networking and capital.

Tonight's companies pitched business ranging from artifical intelligence to athletic statistics.

Organizers say the competition is the best platform for entrepreneurs to get started.

