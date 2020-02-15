PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Five Parke County students have been honored for their bravery while on the school bus.
Logan Bowles, Dylan Lamb, Brayton Myers, Gavin Smith and Legend Smith were honored at the statehouse. They're students at Turkey Run Elementary..and Parke Heritage Middle School.
On January 6, North Central Parke bus driver Sandy Woolwine had a medical emergency near the end of the bus route. She managed to pull over and park the bus, then collapsed.
The five young men called 911 and comforted Woolwine until emergency crews arrived.
School officials say she died.
State representatives honored their heroism with a resolution.
"I didn't know what was going on it was kinda scary. I was glad to know that I was being recognized by important people," Gavin Smith said.
Related Content
- Five Parke County students honored after trying to save bus driver
- 2 students, driver safely escape Indiana school bus fire
- Indiana driver accused of letting students drive bus sentenced
- Indiana bus stop crash driver didn’t recognize bus
- Bus Driver Shortage Across Indiana Hits Vigo County
- Robinson schools in need of bus drivers
- Life-saving principal in Clinton honored
- Two adults, three kids saved in Parke County water rescue
- 69-year-old Truck driver airlifted after Parke County semi crash
- Illinois school bus driver accused of driving under the influence of drugs with students on board