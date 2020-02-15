Five Parke County students honored after trying to save bus driver

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Five Parke County students have been honored for their bravery while on the school bus.

Logan Bowles, Dylan Lamb, Brayton Myers, Gavin Smith and Legend Smith were honored at the statehouse. They're students at Turkey Run Elementary..and Parke Heritage Middle School.

On January 6, North Central Parke bus driver Sandy Woolwine had a medical emergency near the end of the bus route. She managed to pull over and park the bus, then collapsed.

The five young men called 911 and comforted Woolwine until emergency crews arrived.

School officials say she died.

State representatives honored their heroism with a resolution.

"I didn't know what was going on it was kinda scary. I was glad to know that I was being recognized by important people," Gavin Smith said.