Fisherman discovers a dead body in Wabash River in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are investigating after a body was found in the Wabash River on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana DNR says dispatchers in Knox County received a 911 call just before 1:00 from a fisherman. That fisherman said they found what they thought was a body in the river.

Conservation officers, along with local fire departments, were able to pull the body from the river.

So far, officials have not released any information on the person's identity or cause of death. Those are both pending autopsy results.

