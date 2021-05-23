Fish fry fundraiser

RILEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The grease was hot over in Riley, Indiana.

The Riley Masonic ledge held a fish fry.

The proceeds went to support their building and grounds.

Last year they weren't able to have any fundraisers due to the pandemic, so now their funds are low.

This group helps out their community.

One of the organizers says they had more than one hundred cars show up.

"In year's past we always had sit down plus drive-thru but because of the COVID virus we've gone to drive-thru."

They plan on having a melon and corn sale towards the end of June.