First Terre Haute Farmers Market of 2020 held

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're wrapping up the first Saturday of the new year, and many ventured out to get some shopping done and to support local vendors.
The first Terre Haute Farmers Market of the new year was Saturday.
This is at the Meadows Shopping Center.
More than two dozen vendors were on hand with a wide variety of homemade goods for sale.
"You're getting good products. They taste good, they look good, and you're also supporting people in your community," Candace Minster, Garden Manager at White Violet Center.
The winter market happens inside the shopping center on the first Saturday of each month.
It moves outside during the summer months.
