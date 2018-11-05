'First time I voted, I voted for Eisenhower...' Vigo County man makes it to every election since the 1950's

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- People all over the Wabash Valley have already been voting leading up to election day.

According to the Vigo County Clerk, more than 16,000 people have already voted in Vigo County, and that's just early voting numbers.

In 2014 about 22,000 people voted the entire election.

One of those voters is 90-year-old Jim Worrell who has voted in every election since he was old enough.

The line was out the door for early voting Monday, filled with people of all ages and Worrell was one of them.

"First time I ever voted, I voted for Eisenhower," Worrell said, "Since then, I don't think I ever missed one."

He said his mom always voted and even his kids don't miss a year to vote.

"That's a privilege, you know?" he said. "Other countries don't have it or not as we do."

He said he doesn't understand the people who don't vote.

"So many people say, "Oh, I have never voted like they're proud of it," he said. "What's to be proud of? That's nothing to be proud of."

"It's the greatest country in the worlds and I'll treat it like that," Worrell said.

