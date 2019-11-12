First snow of the season hits the Wabash Valley: How can you stay safe during the cold conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- More than one thousand people die from icy road conditions every year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 17% of all vehicle crashes happen during the wintertime.

With the winter season still ahead, it's important for drivers to prepare now.

Before hitting the roads, you need to make sure your vehicle is winter-ready, which means changing tires, adjusting oil and things of that nature.

You should always adjust your speed to the road conditions especially when the roads are slicker.

If possible, avoid being out on the roadways when there's a sheet of snow or limited visibility.

News 10 caught up with Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police. He tells us the challenges officers often face as we head into the colder months.

"Unfortunately, the very first snowfall or the very first icefall that we have is when we start working the most because people are still driving like they would when it's 90 degrees outside and that's where we ask people drive with common sense," said Ames.

It's important to give yourself extra time in the morning for your commute, that way you can properly defrost your car and clean off excess snow.

"Make sure to get the snow off your entire car, not just the front windshield so you can have a range of visibility while driving," Ames explained.

In addition, you should always have extra materials in your car in case of an emergency.

"Put extra blankets, jackets, and other warm materials in your car so that if you do end up in an accident you can stay warm. Also, be sure to report the accident right away," Ames added.

Keep all of these things in mind as the colder weather approaches!