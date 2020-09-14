FSA awarded grant, First responders will soon see more counseling services available

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- More money is on the way to help those on the front lines.

The FSA counseling center received $100,000 dollars as part of a COVID-19 relief fund.

Part of the money will go towards expanding counseling programs for first responders.

FSA Executive Director, Jaymie Wood tells us that they're seeing a need for more services for first responders, especially during the pandemic.

"They're going through a lot right now. They have been since the beginning of all of this, they see a lot more than we'll ever imagine. Getting that word out there, especially to them knowing they have a safe environment, they have a confidential environment that they can come into and just let it out," said Wood.

Wood tells us that suicide rates are also steadily rising, another reason why there is a need for counseling.

The money will also bring in more staff, reduce demanding workloads for therapists, and reach more rural areas.

"Our job here at FSA is to make sure everyone that needs mental health counseling, can get that," said Wood.

For more information on these services, click here.