First responders want you to be safe hitting the road

Safety on the road is top of mind for first responders right now.

Posted: Jan 31, 2021 9:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Safety on the road is top of mind for first responders right now.

We spoke with Vigo county Sheriff John Plasse Sunday.
He is warning drivers to be cautious.
He suggests if you are traveling on an interstate but want to stop get to an exit.
Avoid pulling over along the interstate where there is more traffic.
Sheriff Plasse says slow down, take your time, and pay attention.

"What's the worse that could happen if you leave early? You get to work early. Maybe you can catch up on something. Maybe you can say hi to somebody, talk to somebody. Of course, COVID times, social distancing with masks, but there's nothing wrong with being early to work," said Sheriff John Plasse. 

Sheriff Plasse says we should treat other drivers how we'd like to be treated.

