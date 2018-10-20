First responders team up with wreckers for special training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders say it's a fight against the clock when trying to save people involved in serious accidents.

Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the Wabash Valley took part in special training Saturday morning. They ran scenarios with Eddington's Wrecker Service to see how they could work together to help injured people.

One scenario involved a car under a semi and another used a Vigo County school bus.

Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Jon Shackelford says, "These aren't something that happen very often but when they do they're high risk for us and high risk for the patients so the more that we can train on this the better off that we are to provide service to our customers."

Several crews from across the valley participated. Other wrecker services also helped. Organizers hope to offer the training again next year.