Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

First responders nationwide resist COVID vaccine mandates

Police officers and other first responders are among those most hesitant to get the vaccine and their cases continue to grow.

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 4:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

March 11, 2021. It was supposed to be a turning point in the coronavirus pandemic for Erin Tokley, a longtime Philadelphia police officer, Baptist minister and 47-year-old father of three. It was supposed to be the day of his vaccine appointment.

Instead it was the date of his funeral.

Tokley — “Toke” to his friends and family — died on March 3, becoming the Philadelphia Police Department’s sixth confirmed COVID-19 death.

Philadelphia officers first became eligible for their shots in late January and Tokley was eager to get it as soon as he could. But he fell ill in early February, before it was his turn to roll up his sleeve.

The resurgence of COVID-19 this summer and the national debate over vaccine requirements have created a fraught situation for the nation’s first responders, who are dying in larger numbers but pushing back against mandates.

It’s a heartbreaking situation for Tokley’s widow, Octavia, as the 21st anniversary of their first date approaches on Sept. 10. She said she has moved beyond her anger at other police officers who are refusing the vaccine, and is now disappointed. Her husband’s life couldn’t be saved, but theirs still can.

“I don’t want to have to be there to support your family for this,” she said. “Nobody deserves this, especially when it can be prevented.”

Her husband is one of 132 members of law enforcement agencies who are known to have died of COVID-19 in 2021, as of Monday, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. In Florida alone last month, six people affiliated with law enforcement died over a 10-day period.

In the first half of 2021, 71 law enforcement officials in the U.S. died from the virus — a small decrease compared to the 76 who died in the same time period in 2020, per data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Last year, the total figure was 241 — making the virus the the leading cause of law enforcement line-of-duty deaths.

Despite the deaths, police officers and other first responders are among those most hesitant to get the vaccine and their cases continue to grow. No national statistics show the vaccination rate for America’s entire population of first responders but individual police and fire departments across the country report figures far below the national rate of 74% of adults who have had at least one dose.

Frustrated city leaders are enacting mandates for their municipal employees — including police officers and firefighters — as the delta variant surges. The mandates’ consequences range from weekly testing to suspension to termination. It’s a stark contrast from the beginning of the vaccine rollout when first responders were prioritized for shots.

“It makes me sad that they don’t see it as another safety precaution,” Octavia Tokley said. “You wear masks, you wear bulletproof vests. You protect each other. That’s what you do, you protect and you serve.”

Nearly 3,000 miles (4,828 kilometers) away, San Francisco firefighter Christopher Salas offers his condolences to Tokley’s family. “I feel for her, I feel for her husband,” he said.

Salas, 58, has nearly 28 years on the job — 21 of them in the city’s tough Tenderloin district. He wears a mask and washes his hands and sanitizes himself. But he stops short at getting the shot — and plans to retire early instead of acquiescing to the city’s ultimatum of get vaccinated or get terminated.

“I’m not an anti-vaxxer,” he said. “I have all my other vaccines. I’m just not taking this one.”

He considered it, just to be able to finish out his career with three decades of service. But after praying about it with his wife, he remains concerned about the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine.

“I don’t think I’d be comfortable with myself if I did something that went against my belief,” he said of getting the vaccine. “It’s about liberty and having your own choice to be your own person.”

Public health professionals and elected officials, however, contend that it’s bigger than that.

Dr. Jennifer Bryan, a family physician and member of the Mississippi State Medical Association’s Board of Trustees, says she’s working to change minds a half-hour appointment at a time in a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. With first responders, she reminds them that they can become patients, too.

“It’s harder when you want to protect those who are on the front lines,” she said. “When you share air with someone, there’s a risk. If you share more air with sick people and your job is more public-facing, then you are at risk.”

“This vaccine really is about not just protecting yourself but protecting your coworkers, your community, people who go to your church, people in your kids’ school,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, whose city requires all employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or face termination.

Unions across the country are fighting back. Shon Buford, president of San Francisco Firefighters Local 798, is urging city leaders to delay their Oct. 13 vaccinate-or-terminate deadline.

Twenty workers who did not disclose whether they had received a shot by a previous deadline may receive 10-day unpaid suspensions. One firefighter has sued San Francisco, which was the first major U.S. city to adopt a vaccine mandate for its workers. The overwhelming majority of the city’s workforce of 36,000 is vaccinated, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Buford, who is vaccinated, says he needs more time to educate his hesitant members, and he’s disappointed that San Francisco took such a harsh stance from the beginning. Firefighters like Salas have threatened to retire, and others say they will risk termination.

“To me, they deserve more than an ultimatum,” Buford said.

In Los Angeles, over 3,000 employees in the police department have been infected by the virus and the numbers continue to climb. Ten LAPD workers have died, as well as three spouses.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents rank-and-file officers, has proposed required weekly testing for cops— like the New York City Police Department — in lieu of the mandate signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti on Aug. 20 that makes vaccinations part of city workers’ job conditions.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said 51% of the department has been vaccinated as of Aug. 31 and more than 100 personnel got their shots in the last week and a half.

In California’s state prisons, a federal judge could order all correctional employees and inmate firefighters to be vaccinated under a class-action lawsuit. In mid-July, 41% of correctional officers statewide had at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to 75% of inmates.

Officials fear a repeat of last summer’s outbreak at San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco, which sickened 75% of the prison’s incarcerated population. Twenty-nine people, including a correctional officer, died.

“Every minute, every day, every week we delay, it’s putting our clients at greater and greater risk,” said Rita Lomio, a staff attorney at the nonprofit Prison Law Office, which is representing the state’s incarcerated people in the lawsuit.

Octavia Tokley, the 41-year-old Philadelphia widow, got her first dose just three days after her husband died, collapsing in a stranger’s arms in grief as they waited in line. Her 5-year-old daughter, Amethyst, constantly asks why her father didn’t get one, too.

He tried, her mother says, but the shot wasn’t ready for him yet.

Every night, their child struggles to fall asleep.

“I miss Daddy, I miss Daddy,” she cries. “I feel so lonely, I miss Daddy.”

___

Associated Press Writer Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia contributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
A clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

20 years later: Our story with Danny Frazier 20 years ago

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 84.

Image

wthi--Sun_Sep_05_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, comfortable. High: 81°

Image

North Central vs. Peotone

Image

Peotone beats North Central

Image

XC Results

Image

Parke Heritage loses to Adams Central

Image

Rose Hulman vs. Wabash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449