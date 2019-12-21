First responders compete in Battle of the Badge to help the Salvation Army

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign continues to help families in need, but the organization is short of its goal this year.

Envoy Sue Linden said so far, they've raised $95,000.

That makes the Salvation Army $25,000 short.

That's why first responders joined in to help the cause with the Battle of the Badge Saturday.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Terre Haute Police Department, and Terre Haute Fire Department were all competing for your donations.

First responders were ringing bells all day at various locations around town.

All the money raised will help benefit Salvation Army programs.

"It means that we can do good for this community, more than what we do on an every day basis," said Mathew Osborne with the Terre Haute Fire Department.

"It's just a friendly competition and we like to see if we can collect more money than them. Maybe see that we have more support than they do," said Seargant Bill Sheldon with the Terre Haute Police Department.

"I think it's good for the community to donate. It's for a good cause, and it shows their support for their community, their neighbors, their friends, family," said Clayton White with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

The Red Kettle campaign wraps up on Christmas Eve.