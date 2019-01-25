Clear
First responders and winter weather issues

Winter weather plays a factor in our day to day plans, but it poses problems for first responders.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Winter weather plays a factor in our day to day plans, but it poses problems for first responders.

Icy and snowy roads can mean it takes longer for crews to get to you.

Hoses, fire hydrants, and gear can freeze.

That poses a safety threat to firefighters.

They can get hypothermia and dehydrated.

While they are wearing the extra layers of clothes, there's a risk crews won't be able to tell if a flash fire is near.

"The weather without question has an effect through every phase of the fire. It just makes putting out the fire and all the operations after a lot longer," Assistant Chief of Prevention Norm Loudermilk said.

He says when snow accumulates, work to keep it clear from fire hydrants.

