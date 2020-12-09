First responders among first to receive COVID-9 vaccine, what this means to those on the frontlines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After months of waiting, a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed soon.

First responders will be among the first group to get it.

News 10 reached out to the Terre Haute Fire Department to learn more about what this means for firefighters.

Fire Chief, Jeff Fisher tells us that every day they're fighting the virus head-on and that's why talk of a vaccine is critical.

"With this pandemic, with this virus, it's a whole new world, a whole new danger to us, you know a hidden danger. It did take one of our own so it hit at home for us," said Fisher.

John Schoffstall worked for THFD before his life was taken too soon by COVID-19.

Fisher tells us that the loss of Schoffstall brought on a painful awakening to the impacts of the pandemic.

It's one of the reasons they're hopeful it will be successful once administered.

However, despite the risks of the virus, Fisher tells us that as first responders, their number one priority remains the safety of the community.

"You know even though we're in a pandemic just remember the people of our community, we're going to continue to do our job and respond to these emergencies and give you the best possible care that we can and we will be there for you," Fisher explained.

While THFD waits to receive the vaccine, Fisher tells us that his staff will continue to take precautions by wearing face masks and social distancing.