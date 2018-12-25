Clear

First responders spend Christmas away from their families to keep your family safe

Many of you are spending Christmas with family and friends. But, many people, like first responders, are working hard to keep you safe.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 7:39 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

Crime, fires, and medical calls-they never stop. We often forget about the hundreds of first responders who work this Christmas, ready to respond when emergency calls.

Stacey Elmore has worked at the Terre Haute Fire Department for the past three years.

"This is actually my very first Christmas day that I have worked," Elmore said. "It's been pretty quiet, so far.

While others were nestled all snug in their buds, Elmore was ready to take the call, while visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads.

"You look forward to doing it each and every day you go to work," Elmore said. "It's not like sitting in an office or something like that. It's something different each day. It's very rewarding."

They try to make the most of working the holidays.

"Sure, being away from your family, you know, that's never wanted," Gus Camp, a Terre Haute firefighter said. "However, it's part of the job."

But, they say the fire department is their second home.

"Not a question at all," Elmore said. "I am happy to be here."

And, spending the holidays serving their community is where they say they want to be.

"I love the feeling of helping somebody else whenever they are having a bad day," Camp said.

