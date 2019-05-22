First phase of Clay County bridge project almost complete

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first phase of a local road project is almost complete.

On Wednesday, News 10 spoke with the Indiana Department of Transportation.

They spoke on the progress of the Bowling Green Bridge in Clay County.

So far, crews have placed 50,000 yards of embankment.

They also installed the foundation and constructed a new alignment.

In the first week of June, crews plan to set bridge beans.

INDOT expects the bridge to reopen later this year.