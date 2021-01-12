First of three federal executions of the week set to happen today

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Lisa Montgomery is set to be the 11th federal execution since they resumed last summer.

Montgomery was found guilty of murdering Bobbie Jo Stinnett and cutting her stomach open to steal her baby.

Montgomery tried passing the baby off as her own. Her lawyers say she is not competent to be executed.

They say she has brain damage, severe mental illness, and suffered a lifetime of sexual torture.

Court filings have continued to stop her execution. On Monday night, a judge granted a stay, but the federal government appealed.

This last-minute back and forth has happened in several of these executions. So far, each one still proceeded eventually.

OTHER EXECUTIONS THIS WEEK

Two more executions are scheduled to happen this week in Terre Haute.

Cory Johnson is set to be executed on Thursday. He was found guilty in the murders of seven people.

His lawyers argue Johnson should be exempt from the death penalty because he has an intellectual disability.

Here's what the Department of Justice says Johnson did:

"Cory Johnson murdered seven people — Peyton Johnson, Louis Johnson, Bobby Long, Dorothy Armstrong, Anthony Carter, Linwood Chiles, and Curtis Thorne — in furtherance of his drug-trafficking activities.

Between 1989 and July 1992, Johnson and several co-conspirators, including federal death-row inmates Richard Tipton and James Roane, were partners in a large drug-trafficking conspiracy based in Richmond, Virginia. In early 1992, Johnson went on a killing spree, shooting and killing each of the seven victims for perceived slights or rivalry in the drug trade.

Johnson shot one victim at close range after ordering him to place his head on a car steering wheel. Johnson shot and killed another victim at the victim’s home when he failed to pay for crack cocaine — and Johnson also murdered the victim’s sister and a male acquaintance. In February 1993, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia found Johnson guilty of numerous federal offenses, including seven counts of capital murder, and unanimously recommended seven death sentences, which the court imposed.

Johnson’s convictions and sentences were affirmed on appeal more than 24 years ago, and his initial round of collateral challenges failed 15 years ago. Johnson’s execution initially was scheduled to occur in May 2006, but a preliminary injunction prevented the government from proceeding until it was vacated this September.

Johnson is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Jan. 14, 2021, at the Federal Correctional Complex, Terre Haute, Indiana."

Dustin Higgs is set to be executed on Friday. A jury found him guilty for his role in the kidnappings and murders of three women.

His lawyers say Higgs did not kill anyone, but there were trial arguments he directed another person to kill the women.

Here's what the Department of Justice says Higgs did:

"Dustin John Higgs kidnapped and murdered three women — Tamika Black, 19; Tanji Jackson, 21; and Mishann Chinn, 23.

One evening in January 1996, Higgs and two friends drove to Washington, D.C., to pick up Black, Jackson, and Chinn, whom Higgs had invited to his apartment in Laurel, Maryland. At the apartment, Jackson rebuffed an advance by Higgs and the women left. Higgs offered the women a ride back to Washington, D.C., but instead drove to a secluded area in the Patuxent National Wildlife Refuge, ordered the women out of the vehicle, gave a gun to one of the friends, and said, “better make sure they’re dead.”

The other man shot Black and Jackson in the chest and back, and shot Chinn in the back of the head, killing all three women. On Oct.11, 2000, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland found Higgs guilty of numerous federal offenses, including three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, three counts of first-degree felony murder, and three counts of kidnapping resulting in death, and unanimously recommended nine death sentences, which the court imposed.

Higgs’ convictions and sentences were affirmed on appeal nearly 17 years ago, and his initial round of collateral challenges failed nearly eight years ago. Higgs is scheduled to be executed on Jan. 15, 2021."