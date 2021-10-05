First of its kind business (in Terre Haute) set to Launch on Wabash Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new and unique business is coming to downtown Terre Haute, and it's all thanks to a Launch Terre Haute competition.

Local entrepreneurs were asked to develop and showcase business ideas at 'Launch Pad.'

Laken Richardson's concept was selected as the big winner of the competition - and it is for her selfie gallery idea.

Richardson plans to open a shop called "Snapped: A Selfie Experience" on Wabash Avenue near the Saratoga.

The gallery will feature themed rooms and backdrops for people to take pictures in front of.

Richardson hopes to have the gallery ready in November, just in time for Small Business Saturday.