Clear

First lady helps honor women from 12 countries for courage

Melania Trump drew parallels Wednesday between her youth welfare initiative and a group of women from around the world whom the State Department has recognized for acts of courage in their countries.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 12:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump drew parallels Wednesday between her youth welfare initiative and a group of women from around the world whom the State Department has recognized for acts of courage in their countries.

Although the “Be Best” initiative was designed for children, the first lady said the program “ties nicely into the accomplishments of the women who share the stage with me.”

“Without positive support, guidance and well-being, which are just some of the attributes today’s children need, they will not enter adulthood with the empathy and strength needed to help others as selflessly as the women here today,” Mrs. Trump said at the annual State Department ceremony.

A dozen women from Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, an autonomous prefecture in China, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen and Zimbabwe received the 2020 International Women of Courage Award on Wednesday from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

One recipient was imprisoned in Syria and now helps families of forcibly disappeared Syrians. Another is the mayor of Maidan Shar, a town in Afghanistan’s conservative Wardak province, who has faced death threats and angry male mobs. Other recipients are journalists and human rights advocates.

Mrs. Trump noted that Wednesday was her fourth year attending the ceremony. She said she is inspired by the personal stories of each of the women, noting that they often risk their safety to help others.

“These are the faces of true heroism,” she said.

International Women’s Day is Sunday.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Cool start, sunny finish.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

C-Paps to save lives

Image

Barr-Reeve North Daviess

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

New ISU Logo

Image

VU Women

Image

Shoals Washington Catholic

Image

Brownstown Central South Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln-Washington

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1