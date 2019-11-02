TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The fall weather isn't stopping people from getting out and getting some locally grown food.
The first indoor farmers market of the season was held Saturday morning at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.
It offers fresh and local food and spots for a variety of vendors.
The indoor market is held the first Saturday of the month.
That's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Meadows.
Related Content
- First indoor farmers market of the season held
- Indoor farmer's market brings fresh food to community
- Farmers Market celebrates Heroes Day
- Farmers say late season snow could delay planting season
- Local Farmers' Market seeing an impact from the rain
- New farmers market works to build economic growth in Sullivan
- Terre Haute Farmer's Market hosts end of summer sale
- Final outdoor market of the season
- Indoor sports facility holds kick-off event
- Area Farmers Still Struggling After Difficult Planting Season
Scroll for more content...