First indoor farmers market of the season held

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The fall weather isn't stopping people from getting out and getting some locally grown food.

The first indoor farmers market of the season was held Saturday morning at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.

It offers fresh and local food and spots for a variety of vendors.

The indoor market is held the first Saturday of the month.

That's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Meadows.