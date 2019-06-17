First in a series of public meetings to discuss VCSC $7 million shortfall set to happen Monday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is set to hold the first in a series of meetings.
The meetings will address the shortfall the school corporation is dealing with...that is a little more than $7 million.
The corporation is looking at its options to make up that money.
LINK | VCSC SUPERINTENDENT: OUR SCHOOLS ARE AT A CRITICAL JUNCTURE
They include a property tax referendum that could go on the November ballot.
They want to hear what you have to say.
The first meeting happens on Monday, June 17 at 6:00 at the Vigo County School Corporation main office on Wabash Avenue near 7th Street.
There's more set for June 24, July 8, and July 22.
