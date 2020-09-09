First human case of West Nile discovered in Illinois

The first human case of the West Nile virus was discovered in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health revealed the news on Wednesday.

The case is out of DuPage County. The victim is a female in her 40s. She became sick in mid-August.

This is the first humane case in Illinois this year. In 2019, the state reported 28 human cases, including one death.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito.

The State Department of Health says with so many spending more time outside, we need to protect ourselves.

They say don't forget to wear insect repellent with Deet and get rid of any standing water around your home.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches.