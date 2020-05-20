First ever summer food program at Vigo County School Corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Across the Wabash Valley, communities have taken economic hits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vigo County School Corporation saw this problem and knew they needed to step up and help over the summer months.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit a lot of places were unprepared. Vigo County School Corporation jumped into action and started an emergency feeding program at 33 locations across the county.

"Right now, we're serving between 23,000 and 30,000 meals per week," Bill Riley, the corporations' Director of Communication said.

He said serving students these past few months have shown the administration the huge need in the community.

"First of all our community needs support. Our community has been hit hard by COVID-19 we want to do whatever we can to help our children have a comfortable summer," Riley said.

That's why, for the first time ever, the corporation is launching a summer-long grab-and-go feeding program.

"We worry about the summer slide in terms of academics but there's also a summer slide in terms of mental health, emotional well being. and physical well being," he said.

So, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to start this program.

"When we get back in the fall we want to see kids as healthy and happy as possible so they're ready to learn," Riley said.

Starting June 1st, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 to noon students will get breakfast and lunch. They'll get a double serving on Monday and Wednesday to fill the rest of the week. Friday, they will get help from the backpack program to get through the weekend. The program will only be taking place at North and South Vigo high school and West Vigo Elementary school.

"We want to feed children, but it comes out of a need from our community," Riley said.

Riley said if you want to help you can donate to their backpack program. You can do that one of two ways, digitally at their website, here and comment "backpack program" when donating. You can also send a check to the 'Backpack Program VCSC PO box 3257 Terre Haute, IN. 47803.'

You can also learn more about the summer feeding program at the corporations' Facebook page, here.