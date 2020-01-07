First-ever female patrol deputy in Knox County sworn-in

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - History was made on Tuesday night in Knox County.
The first-ever patrolman for the Knox County Sheriff's Office was sworn in.
Her name is Johanna Carney. She still has a lot of training but she says she's excited to get started in her passion.
"I had started at work release and the longer I worked there the more I came to love the corrections field so I moved over to the jail where there was more to do and I just kinda fell in love with law enforcement along the way. Felt like I found my calling," Carney said.
She will start with the sheriff's office on Wednesday.
