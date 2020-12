TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first-ever Toy Stock raised some major cash for Toys for Tots.

They raised a total of $9,259 for the Toys for Tots organization.

Toy Stock brought several musicians together, the Marines, and of course, toys to make sure kids have a great holiday.

It was organized by Musicians Giving Back. The group had a $10,000 goal for the event.