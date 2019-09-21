First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest held at the Meadows Shopping Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a great afternoon Saturday to get out and enjoy some drinks, good food and live music.

Folks made their way to the Meadows Shopping Center for the first ever Terre Haute Beer Fest.

Zink Distributing brought more than 20 different types of craft beer to the festival.

Organizers said there was a great turnout, and they enjoyed seeing the community come together for a good time!

"We want to introduce new things and give back to the community a little bit in terms of comrodery and just bringing people together to just enjoy beer and have a good time," said David Mahaffa with Zink Distributing.

Although the festival has wrapped up, things turned out so well, organizers are already looking forward to next year.