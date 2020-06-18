First ever Juneteenth Terre Haute day is Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) Friday is Juneteenth, a celebration is set for Saturday to honor this part of American history.

In Terre Haute people cleaned the area of 16th and Liberty yesterday.

It’s part of preparations for the first ever Juneteenth Terre Haute day.

Juneteenth marks the day slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free on June 19th 1865 that's despite the Emancipation Proclamation which ended slavery about two years before.

Organizers hope to use Saturday as a day of celebration and education.

"We're doing this to bring back this city of Terre Haute where we all grew up. We have roots here, this is where we came from, and we want to do something to bring back our city."

The event is Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at 1631 Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute.

There will be music, food, and speakers.

The event is free to attend