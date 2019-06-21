First day of summer brought sunshine before clouds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Deming Park in Terre Haute was filled with smiles and laughter on the first day of summer as families and community members enjoyed some welcome sunshine.

The Spirit of Terre Haute Miniature Train was up and running Friday afternoon, while some families enjoyed time on the tracks, others played on the playground or hit the pool.

"We just decided it was a good day. It was probably our only change for sunshine for a while. We went and got a picnic lunch and headed this direction," said Linda Regan who was spending time with her granddaughter.

The Deming Park Pool is also open for business, but will close in case of inclement weather.

Hours

Open daily until August 5th

Open on Saturday & Sunday only from August 10-September 1

Monday-Thursday: Noon-5:00 pm Monday-Thursday

Friday-Sunday: Noon-6:00 pm

Rates