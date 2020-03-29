First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Crawford County, Illinois

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We're learning about the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Crawford County, Illinois.
A spokesperson for the hospital there has confirmed a male has tested positive for COVID-19.
We're told the individual is a male in his 70’s.
The individual is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through recent travel to Arizona.
We're told that person is now at home in self-isolation.
Officials at the Crawford County Health Department said the patient has not required hospitalization and has been in self-quarantine at home.
The Crawford County Health Department is investigating who may have been in close contact with the patient before being diagnosed.
