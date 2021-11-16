First business moves into The Pantheon business incubator

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Since its opening, The Pantheon has been working on its foundation. They've partnered with Purdue. This has led to many initiatives within the county. They've also begun welcoming in local folks who need to work on ideas.

But the business incubator lacked a business to incubate. That is until now.

Nichole Like with the Pantheon says, "I mean this is what it's all about right? This is why we exist. Michael is our why. So a local person with a great idea just needs some help with the resources, needed help with the business planning, some of the legal aspects."

RedAubs Tech is officially open for business. The IT business will operate out of one of the offices at the Pantheon.

RedAubs Tech is run by Michael Folsom. He's worked in the private sector and with the government for years. But decided he wanted to branch out on his own. That's where the pantheon is now helping.

RedAubs Tech can now use the resources provided by the business incubator. As well as space in downtown Vincennes. All to help this small business have a big chance at success.

Folsom says, "I knew nothing about business. I've been reading through social media about the Pantheon. I was like man this is a good place to start. Had several friends tell me about this place and the rest is history."