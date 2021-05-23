First big wrestling match since pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Let's get ready to rumble!

That's what was going on for New wave pro wrestling at the National Guard armory in North Terre Haute.

Wrestlers faced off as fans were entertained.

They even had formers W-W-E wrestlers competing.

This is their first big show since the pandemic hit.

The CEO says this is fun for the whole family.

"it's family entertainment. You can go home and watch a movie together but it's not like going out together as a family going to an event sitting together cheering the good guys booing the bad guys and just having one good time," says Michael Guess CEO of New wave pro wrestling.

They will have this event every other month.