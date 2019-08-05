Clear

First year kindergarten teacher at Lost Creek Elementary

Tiffany Woodward has a very unique story on how she became a teacher for Vigo County School Corporation.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Tiffany Woodward grew up in Terre Haute and went through the Vigo County School System. However, her path was very unique. 

Always knowing she wanted to be a teacher, Woodward finally made the decision to return to school at age 27. She credits her husband for always supporting her and pushing her to follow her dreams. 

It began with attending Ivy Tech to achieve her Associate's Degree in Education while working as an assistant manager at Starbucks. After those two years, she transferred to Indiana State University to finish her Bachelor's Degree. 

This, however, wasn't the only thing Woodward had on her plate. During her junior year at I.S.U., she and her husband got married. Not too long after planning a wedding, they found out that she was pregnant her senior year. A baby girl born right in the middle of her student teaching experience. 

Not long after finishing up with getting her degree, Woodward received her dream job offer from Lost Creek Elementary School as a Kindergarten teacher. 

Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corporation's Director of Communication, says success stories like these are what they are looking for. "We're trying to make it really easy for teachers," he said, "As you know, Indiana has a teacher shortage and Vigo County is really no different."

That's the reason Woodward chose the path she did. She knows the importance of a teacher's influence. "I had an amazing student teacher when I was younger," she said, "She just inspired me to take my dreams to the next level."

She hopes to do the same for her Kindergarten students. "Kindergarten is great," she exclaimed, "I'm their first experience in school. It's just a special time in their lives and new for them, their parents, and me."

For more information on how to join Tiffany and become a teacher for Vigo County School Corporation, visit their website vigoschools.org.

