First Terre Haute Beer Festival set for September 21

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Craft beer, live music, and food vendors-- that’s what you can expect at the first Terre Haute Beer Festival.

The event is set for Saturday, September 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Meadows Shopping Center.

Terre Haute Brewing Company is one participating business.

Head Brewer, Anthony Megali, said the event is a great way to try craft beer and support local businesses.

“Get together, have a good time, meet different people, and try different experiences,” Megali said.

Tickets are available here. VIP tickets will allow entry into the event an hour early.