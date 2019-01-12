Photo Gallery 1 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Some Indiana lawmakers gathered in Terre Haute Saturday for their first Legislative Crackerbarrel session of 2019.
The gathering is a time for the public to learn more about what elected leaders are working on.
State Senator Jon Ford, Representative Bruce Borders, and Representative Tonya Pfaff were on hand to share their plans for this session.
Pfaff said she has a bill that will make it easier for Hoosiers to vote.
House Bill 1256 would allow voters to register up until noon on election day.
As it is now, voter registration ends the month prior to election day.
The bill would also keep the polls open until 8 p.m.
The next Crackerbarrel session is February 9th at the Vigo County public library.
