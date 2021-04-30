First Fridays set to return to downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another downtown initiative is making a comeback, and it will coincide with Eat in the Streets.

The Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Terre Haute announced the relaunch of First Fridays.

It started in 2015 as an opportunity for family fun.

Restaurants, museums, shops, and local businesses work together to offer special activities and live music throughout downtown Terre Haute.

Due to COVID-19, the series didn't happen last year.

First Friday will start on Friday, May 7.

Family-friendly activities will take place from 5 pm to 8 pm. Live music will be from 6 pm to 8 pm.