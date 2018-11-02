First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute was all about food on Friday night.
That's as people celebrated First Friday in downtown Terre Haute.
The theme this Friday was Delicious Downtown.
Local restaurants had specials and the Terre Haute Children's Museum talked dairy.
Kids even had the chance to see real cows.
