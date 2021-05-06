First Friday and Eat in the Streets set to make downtown Terre Haute return

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A family-friendly tradition is returning to downtown Terre Haute on Friday.

The first "First Friday" of 2021 is happening. Family-friendly activities are available from 5 pm to 8 pm.

From 6 pm to 8 pm you can hear some live music. Local businesses will also be open.

It all coincides with Eat in the Streets. Restaurants will be able to extend their seating into Wabash Avenue.

The activities will cause a road closure on Wabash Avenue from 7th Street to near Chava's restaurant and then Wabash Avenue from 5th Street to near Taco Taquila.

Each closure runs from Friday morning at 3:00 until the following Sunday morning at 12:00.