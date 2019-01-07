TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - First Financial Corporation is taking over HopFed Bancorp, Inc.
Bank officials announced the merger on Monday.
This allows Heritage Bank USA Inc. to merge into First Financial Bank.
In a statement, the president and CEO of First said this allows the company to expand into new markets.
Heritage has a headquarters in Kentucky.
It has 18 bank branches and three loan production offices.
Related Content
- First Financial set to merge with Kentucky based bank
- First Financial Bank partners to revitalize downtown Sullivan
- Police investigating robbery at First Financial Bank in Farmersburg
- Indiana based film company set to roll out new movie
- Push for merging small Indiana townships nears House vote
- T-Mobile and Sprint agree to merge, finally
- Art Spaces announces financial Pledge
- Set up begins for the Banks of the Wabash Festival
- Wabash Valley hospital on the financial mend
- United Methodist Village financial consultant addresses issues
Scroll for more content...