First Financial Bank branch inside Honey Creek Mall closes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The First Financial Bank location inside the Honey Creek Mall has closed.
A sign on the bank's door directs people to another nearby location in Terre Haute.
There's a banking center on Springhill Drive and U.S. 41.
