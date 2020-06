TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A new state-of-the-art banking facility will open in January in North Terre Haute.

First Financial Bank held a groundbreaking on Tuesday.

The new Fort Harrison Banking Center will reside at the corner of Fort Harrison and Lafayette Avenue.

The branch will have 6 drive thru lanes and 2 ATM machines.

The bank purchased the property for the new branch 5 years ago.