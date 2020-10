TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new scholarship is looking to help first-generation students.

First Financial Bank has partnered with Ivy Tech in Terre Haute.

This was to establish the 'Students First Scholarship.' It will award nine $1,000 scholarships to first-year students.

They will be awarded each year. First Financial Bank says doing this will help the Terre Haute community.

