First Day of Early Voting kicks off in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting for the 2020 Presidential Election started on Tuesday in Indiana. Vigo County voters made their way to the polls to make their voices heard.

Robert Mix, for instance, hasn’t missed a chance to cast his vote for an election in 56 years. That’s right, he’s voted in every presidential election since 1968 when he was 21 years old.

Mix says he came on the first day of early voting just to get it out of the way, and he says the process went incredibly smooth. Polling workers were wearing face masks, they were operating at a safe social distance, and Mix says they did a great job and he felt safe.

He spoke with News 10 about what he wants Vigo County voters to consider and why voting is so important to him.

“It was really easy. Anybody who doesn’t vote has no excuse not to vote. Seriously. No one has an excuse not to vote,” Mix reiterated, “I haven’t missed an election since I was 21. I served in the military for three years. I fought for this right, I’m going to take that right, and I’m going to do the right thing.”

Mix says traditionally, from his point of view, voting turnouts in Vigo County have not been that successful. He says this year’s election is incredibly important though. He says no matter who you vote for, it’s just important that you make your voice heard.

“Every vote is important,” Mix said, “No one has absolutely any excuse to not vote. They have bus services. They have free rides. There are no excuses.”

Mix shared with News 10 why he’s so passionate about casting his ballot.

“I care about the country,” Mix concluded, “I will take care of myself and my own and I always will vote for what’s best for the country—maybe not for me, but what I think is best for the country.”

The 3 Vigo County locations that are already open for early voting are the Haute City Center, Vigo County Annex, and the Meadows Shopping Center basement. These locations will be open from now through Election Day on November 3rd.